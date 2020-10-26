” We are heading towards anarchy”: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray advise BJP to improve economy instead of toppling governments

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has came down heavily against the BJP and union government. The Shiv Sena leader accused that the country is going to anarchy. He said this while addressing the Shiv Sena’s annual Dussehra rally in Mumbai.

“Instead of the ”no alternative” factor as was the case earlier, people have now started thinking that anyone will do except you… Rather than working on improving economy, steps are taken to topple governments. We are heading towards anarchy”, said Uddhav Thackeray.

Also Read: Earthquake of 3.9 hits

“Though the country is facing a pandemic, how can one indulge in politics? Shiv Sena’s Hindutva is being questioned. Maharashtra government and Mumbai police are being maligned,” he said.

The Sena’s annual Dussehra rally was held at the Savarkar hall in Dadar due to coronavirus norms instead of the usual venue, the sprawling Shivaji Park, also in Dadar area.