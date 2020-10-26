“Why not, the chief minister will also go to jail,”?” Chirag’s tirade against Nitish Kumar

Patna: Chirag Paswan Monday alleged corruption in Nitish Kumar’s flagship ‘Saat Nishchay’ (seven resolves) scheme and said if voted to power he will get it probed and send to jail those found guilty, including the chief minister. The LJP chief also raised an accusing finger at Kumar in the implementation of prohibition laws in the state and accused the CM of gaining from smuggling of liquor into the state.

“Why not, if found guilty. Just because he is a chief minister he won’t go to jail? Corruption is taking place right under his nose, Chirag told PTI-Bhasha over the phone from Arwal when asked if he indeed intends to send Kumar to jail on the charge of corruption in the implementation of seven resolves. “Saat Nishchay is a scheme formulated by him. We will get it probed after an LJP government is formed. And if found guilty, the chief minister will also go to jail,” he said. Continuing with his tirade against Kumar, the LJP president alleged illegal trade in liquor is rampant in the state due to patronage of the bigwigs in the Nitish Kumar’s government. “Why doesn’t he gets this inquired too?” Chirag asked.

Kumar’s government has declared Bihar a dry state since April 2016. Chirag, who is campaigning for his party alone in the absence of his father late Ram Vilas Paswan, has been attacking Kumar on a daily basis in his election rallies as well as on social media. He alleged the chief minister “lied” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he has been able to build drainage and streets and provide piped water to everybody in the state. “The chief minister says there is no corruption in Bihar, whereas the corruption in Saat Nishchay is the biggest in the history of Bihar,” Paswan alleged. “Therefore, we have mentioned in our Bihar First Bihari First vision document that when voted to power we will identify those involved in corruption in Saat Nishchay and send them to jail, whether a small officer or the chief minister himself,” he said at his Nokha rally.