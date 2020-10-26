Woman head constable commits suicide: Police files dowry case against husband

A woman police head constable had allegedly committed suicide at her home. Anita Gurjar aged 35 was found hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her home in Ragunathpura village in Bundi in Rajasthan. The Rajasthan police had filed a dowry case against her husband on the complaint of her family.

Anita Gurjar was posted in Jaipur with the state police’s Hadi Rani battalion. She was living with her husband and son. The police had registered a case against Anita’s husband under Section 304 (B). The body was handed over to family members after a post-mortem.

No suicide note was recovered from the deceased woman’s room. The police had started investigation.