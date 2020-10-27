“Bollywood Actress” Stabbed In Mumbai For Rejecting Marriage Proposal !!!

Mumbai: Actress Malvi Malhotra was stabbed with a knife by an associate for rejecting his marriage proposal. The actor suffered stab injuries in the attack on Monday night and has been admitted to a hospital, the police said. The man, who came in a luxury car and stabbed her, escaped after the attack. He has been recognized as Yogeshkumar Mahipal Singh.

“The crime took place under the Versova police’s outskirts. A case of attempt to killing and stalking has been lodged against him. We have started a probe to capture the man,” Mumbai Police spokesperson S Chaitanya said. According to the details in the early information report, the incident took place a day after Ms. Malhotra returned from Dubai. On Monday around 9 PM, the suspect attacked her with a knife, when she was going home from a café in north Mumbai’s Versova area.

As per the actress’s report given to the police, she and Singh had known each other for a year and were friends. Singh wanted to marry Ms. Malhotra, but the actress had rejected the proposal and stopped speaking to him. On Monday, Singh came in a car, halted Ms. Malhotra, and questioned why she had stopped speaking with him. When the actor refused his advances, he stabbed her and fled away, the police said.