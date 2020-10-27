Congress president left party and joined CPM

Kalpetta: Congress Meenangadi block Congress president KN Ramesan has resigned and decided to work with the CPM. KN Ramesan told in a news conference at the Press Club that his resignation was in protest of the anti-democratic stance of the Congress leadership. He claimed that the Congress was a democratic party but that it only protected the interests of individuals.

Ramesan, who has twice served as Poothadi constituency president, panchayat member and chairman of the welfare standing committee, is currently the president of the Meenangadi Block Congress and the district secretary of the Cheth Workers Federation INTUC. He said he could not agree with the actions taken by Congress towards the actions of the LDF government.