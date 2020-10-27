Covid-19 Updates: 1,708 recoveries in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the Covid-19 situation on Monday. As per the data released by the ministry, 1390 new coronavirus cases along with 1708 recoveries and 2 deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Thus the total confirmed cases in UAE mounted to 127,624. The total recoveries climbed to 122,458. The death toll is at 482. At present there are 4684 active cases in UAE.

110,807 new Covid-19 tests were carried out in UAE in the last 24 hours. Thus the overall Covid-19 tests done in UAE has reached at 12,66 million.