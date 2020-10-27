DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Covid-19 Updates: 356 recoveries in Bahrain

Oct 27, 2020, 11:43 am IST

The Ministry of Health has updated the Covid-19 situation in Bahrain. As per the updated data released by the ministry, 278 new coronavirus cases along with 356 recoveries and 3 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include , 91 among expatriate workers, 182 contacts of active cases, and 5 travel related.

Thus the total confirmed cases in the country mounted to 80,533 . The overall recoveries now stand at 77,132. The death toll climbed to 245.

Also Read: Bomb blast at madrassa kills 7 including children, 70 injured 

10,035 new Covid-19 tests were carried out on October 26 in Bahrain. Till now 169,8489 Covid-19 tests were done in Bahrain.

There are currently 24 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 67 cases receiving treatment. 3,061 cases are stable out of a total of 3,085 active cases.

Tags
Oct 27, 2020, 11:43 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button