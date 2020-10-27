Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate 90.62%

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has update the Covid-19 situation in the country. The ministry has informed that the recovery rate has reached at 90.62% in the country. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.50%.

India has also recorded lowest number of single-day cases in the last three months on Tuesday.

36,469 new cases coronavirus were reported in India. Thus the overall confirmed cases has reached at 7,946,429. The total recoveries has reached at 72,01,070.

488 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll mounted to 1,19,502. At present there are 6,25,857 active cases in the country. This h comprises 7.88% of the total caseload.

Till now 10,44,20,894 Covid-19 tests had been done in India up to October 24 and in this 9,58,116 samples being tested on Monday.