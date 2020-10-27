Covid-19 Updates: Total recoveries reaches 1.28 lakh in Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health has updated the coronavirus situation in Qatar. The ministry informed that 257 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 104 people coming from foreign countries. 153 are contacts of active cases.

Meanwhile 274 people had recovered in the last 24 hours. No deaths were reported in Qatar. Thus the total number of confirmed cases reached at 131,689. The total recoveries reached at 128617. The death toll is firm at 230.

6013 new Covid-19 tests were conducted in Qatar in the last 24 hours. The number of total tests done has reached at 950,031.

There are 2842 active cases in the country. 380 patients were placed under medical treatment and in this 40 were receiving critical care.