CPM decided to make alliance with Congress in coming assembly election

CPI(M) has decided to form an alliance with Congress in the upcoming assembly election. The ‘Politburo’ of the CPM has given approval to a proposal submitted by the CPM state committee.

As per reports, CPM will join hands with Congress in West Bengal to face ruling Trinamool Congress and BJP. The final decision on the alliance will be taken in the Central Committee meeting.

Earlier, three months ago CPM and Congress had held a meeting to discuss and finalize a “common minimum programme” for the alliance based on which they would launch a joint fight against the BJP and the TMC in the state ahead of next year’s assembly polls.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections BJP had bagged 18 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The ruling TMC has come down from 34 in 2014 to 22 Lok Sabha seats in 2019. The CPI(M)-led Left Front drew a blank, and the Congress tally came down from four to two in Bengal.

The CPI(M) and the Congress had allied in Bengal in the 2016 assembly polls, but it failed to evoke much impact. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the proposed Congress-CPI(M) alliance fell apart after both the parties were unable to reach an agreement on the seat-sharing deal.