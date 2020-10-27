FAU-G teaser first look shared by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar…

FAU-G, the upcoming Indian mobile game based on the heroic chivalry of the Indian armed forces, now released its first official cinematic teaser. FAU-G, which stands for Fearless And United – Guards, was announced as PUBG Mobile, one of the world’s and India’s most popular games of all time, was banned by the Indian government.

The teaser depicts a scene of conflict on hilly terrain, which will presumably present a scene of armed conflict against enemy forces that players will take on in the game’s missions. In earlier reports, Vishal Gondal, the founder and chief of nCore Games, the developer of FAU-G, was quoted as stating that FAU-G’s gameplay will not come with a battle royale mode upon release. Instead, the gameplay will be based on India’s recent armed conflict against China at the Galwan Valley border.

Today we celebrate the victory of good over evil, and what better day to celebrate our Fearless and United Guards, our FAU-G!

On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, presenting the #FAUG teaser.@nCore_games @BharatKeVeer @vishalgondal #AtmanirbharBharat #StartupIndia pic.twitter.com/5lvPBa2Uxz — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 25, 2020

Given how the game’s teaser looks like, it remains to be seen if FAU-G brings the same competitive online player ecosystem the way PUBG Mobile did, or is purely designed as a level-based, individual driven shooter game. More details should be released soon, especially with the initial cinematic teaser being out now. FAU-G’s makers, have so far underlined that the game will not aim to replicate what PUBG already offered, but instead come with an original storyline.