Halloween hosted at White house with COVID-19 restrictions….

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hosted a Halloween celebration at the White House to hundreds of superheroes, unicorns, skeletons and even a miniature version of themselves.

This year, the treats were provided separately as participants walked along a path on the South Lawn. The kids still briefly met the president and first lady, who waved and offered words of encouragement from a safe distance about how much they liked the costumes. Trump was particularly pleased with a young boy with a distinctly Trump head of hair and a partner who did her best Mrs Trump impersonation.

The spooky celebration was changed up a bit as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Guests older than 2 were required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. The same went for all White House personnel working the event, while any staff giving out candy also wore gloves. The South Portico of the White House was decorated with bright-coloured leaves in various shades of autumn, chrysanthemums and pumpkins, while a military band set the mood by playing songs such as Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”