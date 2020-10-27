Lebanese artist creates statue using glass and rubble from Beirut explosion….

A Lebanese artist built a sculpture of a woman made entirely from rubble and glass pieces collected from the Beirut port explosion in remembrance of the victims. Hayat Nazer created the powerful sculpture near the explosion site in Beirut.

The statue depicts a woman with her hair waving in the breeze as she holds a sword. It was made using collected broken glass, building debris and remnants from household items destroyed during the explosion. At the base of the statue, there is a broken clock that reads 6:08pm, which marks the exact time of explosion that happened on August 4.

The blast killed over 200 people, injured thousands and caused billions of dollars of property and infrastructure damage. At the end of August, Nazer posted a video on her Instagram account asking members of the public to gather “meaningful items” each as “photo frames, broken clocks, and wooden chairs” that were damaged during the explosion.