Man cuts off his tongue, offers to God

Oct 27, 2020, 02:56 pm IST

In a bizarre incident, a young man has cut off his tongue and offered it to God. The incident took place  at Bhati village in Baberu area in Uttar Pradesh.

A young man identified as Atma Ram has chopped off his tongue. Ram aged 22 did this at a local temple.  As per police, Ram reached  the temple and chopped off his tongue and offered it to the deity. Later police had reached the spot and rushed him to nearby hospital.

The family of Atma Ram  has claimed that he  is mentally unstable and he was observing nine days fast on ”Navratri”. The family alleged that some other people had misled the youth to do this.

 

 

