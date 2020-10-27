Missing BJP worker found dead

A BJP activist who was missing was found dead. Bacchu Bera, a BJP worker was found hanging from a tree near his village in Datan area in Midnapur district in West Bengal. Bera had gone missing in Sunday afternoon.

BJP has alleged that Bera was killed by the ruling Trinamool Congress workers. “Our party worker Bachhu Bera was murdered by TMC goons. We want justice. He was missing since last evening, and today he was found hanging from the tree. We condemn violence,” BJP president Dilip Ghosh said in a statement.

“Political murder continues in Bengal! Bachhu Bera, BJP worker from Datan, Medinipur was brutally murdered. On this auspicious day of Bijoyadashami we are sure good will win over Evil, in the Land of Maa Durga. These Evils will be eradicated from this pious land” next year,” BJP tweeted.

But ruling TMC had denied the charges.