“Modi did not even accept a cup of coffee during the 9hrs of questioning”; Former CBI chief recalls Modi’s questioning session

New Delhi: Former CBI Director RK Raghavan has said that Chief Minister Narendra Modi was harassed by his political opponents for reporting that there was no evidence of his involvement in the 2002 Gujarat riots. Raghavan makes this clear in his book ‘A Road Well Travel’. Modi’s political opponents in Gujarat and Delhi have lodged several complaints against him. Raghavan also alleged that he had misused central agencies to monitor his telephone conversations. Raghavan said they were disappointed that nothing could be found to blame Modi. RK Raghavan was the head of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) appointed by the Supreme Court to probe the riots. According to Raghavan, Narendra Modi was seen as abusive during hours of questioning.

Modi, who was the chief minister then, was asked to come forward in the face of allegations against the state government. Raghavan says he accepted it and went to his office in Gandhinagar. ‘Modi never asked for a break between the interrogations. The interrogation lasted for about nine hours in my chambers in the SIT office. Modi remained calm throughout the interrogation that ended late at night. When Malhotra asked if he needed a break for lunch, he replied no. He himself had brought drinking water. I did not even drink a cup of coffee from the SIT office. He takes a break only when Malhotra insisted. That man had so much energy. ‘ – Raghavan explains. The riots in Godhra, Gujarat, erupted on February 27, 2002, the day after 58 people were killed by a train set to fire.