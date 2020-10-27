New York honours Sikh Community by naming street ‘Punjab Avenue’…

The Punjabi community in Queens area of New York together last week celebrated the naming of a street in its honour. The South-asian community’s contributions were marked by co-naming the stretch of 101st Avenue between 111th and 123rd streets as ‘Punjab Avenue’.

Thank you to everyone that joined today’s celebration to unveil Punjab Avenue. It is important that we continue to celebrate the multicultural mosaic of our city! pic.twitter.com/ceyGHztuoM — Adrienne Adams (@AdrienneEAdams) October 23, 2020

The area that was simply known as ‘Little Punjab’ has been now officially named as ‘Punjab Avenue’ known for its culture pertaining to the Punjabis including food, cuisine and clothing. City Council Member Adrienne Adams said, “Punjabis and South Asians deserve to be acknowledged, since they have helped build and shape Richmond Hill for 50 years.”

My speech today at the historic naming of PUNJAB AVENUE here in Richmond Hill. pic.twitter.com/NZwJTqmTXB — Jenifer Rajkumar (@JeniferRajkumar) October 23, 2020

Members from the community said the co-naming of the street makes them feel like they belong to the neighbourhood and are a huge part of it in every way. The city authorities said the co-naming is the first step towards recognizing the contribution of the Punjabi community. At the end of November, 97th Avenue from Lefferts Boulevard to 117th Street will be co-named Gurdwara Street, as a mark of respect for the temples in the area.