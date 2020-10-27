Rare Red Coral Kukri snake rescued

The forest officials had rescued a rare Red Coral Kukri snake. The snake was rescued from Uddham Singh Nagar district in Uttarakhand.

This is the third time that the rare snake has been spotted in the state. Earlier on September 5, and August 7, this snake species was rescued from Nainital district.

Also Read: Sharjah Municipality announces free parking

The Red Coral Kukri snake is listed in schedule 4 of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972. It is found in red and bright orange colours. This non-venomous snake is nocturnal and feeds on earthworms, insects and larvae.

The rare snake was first spotted in Lakhimpur Kheri area of Uttar Pradesh in 1936 from where it got its scientific name ‘Oligodon kheriensis’. The suffix ‘kukri’ in its name comes from Kukri or curved knife of the Gorkhas as its teeth are curved like the blade of the Kukri.