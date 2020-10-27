State government to make wearing face masks mandatory

The state government has decided to make wearing face masks mandatory. The state government may introduce a bill for this.

Rajasthan state government is planning to launch a legislation making wearing masks mandatory. For this, a bill will be proposed in the upcoming assembly session. This was announced by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Ashok Gehlot said that Covid-19 can be avoided only by adopting preventive measures such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and washing hands regularly. He also said that the state government is considering making wearing face masks mandatory and a bill will be brought in this regard in the assembly session.

Ashok Gehlot said this during a dialogue on the success of ‘No Mask-No Entry-Public Movement against Corona’ campaign with officials, NCC scouts, and coordinators associated with Nehru Yuva Kendras.