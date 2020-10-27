Terror alert!!! Police issued an order to ban drones, paragliders, etc till November 28

Mumbai: Mumbai Police issued an order under Section 144 banning drones, remote-controlled micro-light aircraft, aerial missiles, and paragliders in the financial capital of the country. The order will come into effect from October 30 till November 28. Mumbai Police said that it is likely that terrorist/anti-national elements might make use of drones, remote-controlled micro-light aircraft, aerial missiles, paragliders in their attacks and thereby target VVIPs, endangering the life of the public at large, destroy public property and cause disturbance to law and order in the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate area.

“It has become necessary that certain restriction should be put on the activities of such elements across the Commissionerate to prevent probably sabotages through such drones, remote-controlled micro-light aircraft, aerial missiles, paragliders, for which some preventive and proactive measures needed to be taken to prevent the same,” read the order. The police imposed a ban on such objects under Section 144 of CrPC for a period of 30 days starting from October 30 till November 28.