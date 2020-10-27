“The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lost his credibility”: Shatrughan Sinha

Former BJP leader and Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha has claimed that the Congress led grand alliance will come into power in Bihar. The former union minister had also accused that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lost his credibility. Sinha a former Lok Sabha member of BJP has joined the Congress last year after the BJP denied him a ticket.

“The grand alliance will register a landslide victory and form the government. Tejashwi Yadav will become the Chief Minister of Bihar,” said Sinha in an interview given to India TV. “Unemployment in Bihar is highest,” he said. “Even the EVM cannot save BJP and Nitish. The Prime Minister has lost his credibility”, Sinha added.

Sinha’s son Luv is also contesting in the Assembly election. Luv is contesting from the Bankipore seat. Bankipore will go to polls in the second phase on November 3. The results will be declared on November 10.