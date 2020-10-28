1 Killed, 2 injured in clash

A person was killed and 2 others were injured in a clash. The clash took place at Dakshin area in Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh.

The deceased was identified as 25-year-old Amit Gupta. The injured were identified as Sanjay and Lavesh.

As per police, the clash began as an e- rickshaw driver and a bangle godown owner entered into heated argument. The argument began as the bangles carried by the driver got damaged. Later, the e-rickshaw driver called some of his associates at the spot. Both sides indulged in brick-batting and firing.

Police are trying to nab the e-rickshaw driver, identified as Danish. Heavy police force has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.