2 terrorists gunned down by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir

The security forces had gunned down 2 terrorists. The terrorists were gunned down during an encounter on Tuesday night in Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter took place at Mochua area in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

The encounter began as the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. The security forces raided the area after getting a tip-off about the presence of militants.

As the security forces approached the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

The identity and the group affiliation of the dead terrorists were not yet ascertained. But the security forces after their preliminary investigation claimed that one terrorist is a foreigner.