Bail application rejected, Enforcement takes Shivasankar into custody

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Enforcement Directorate officials took former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar into custody from a private Ayurvedic hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. The action came minutes after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the Kerala High Court. He will be taken to the ED office in Kochi. His arrest would be registered by evening.

The ED opposed the bail plea saying that the former top bureaucrat had a role in the gold smuggling through the diplomatic channel. The contradictions in the statement of Sivasankar and his chartered accountant Venugopal were pointed out by the ED to prove his nexus with another accused Swapna Suresh in the

case. M Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is currently under suspension