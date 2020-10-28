Court sent man to police custody for spying for Pakistan

A court has sent an accused arrested for spying Pakistan into police custody. The court has sent the accused on six days police remand

Earlier the Rajasthan police has arrested Roshan Din, who works as a in the Bharat Mala Project on the India-Pakistan border in Barmer for spying for Pakistan. As per police, Din has relatives in Pakistan and he has visited Pakistan to meet them several times.

He was in touch with an ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) agent. He shared confidential details about the movement of security forces’ vehicles in the border area. He was paid for the tip-off, which he had shared via video calls.