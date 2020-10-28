Covid-19: Updates: 267 recoveries in Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health in Qatar has update the coronavirus situation in the country. As per the ministry, 250 new coronavirus cases along with 267 recoveries were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. No deaths were reported.

Thus the total confirmed cases has reached at 131,939. The total recoveries climbed to 128,884. The death toll is firm at 230.There are 2825 active cases in the country.

There are 41 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total patients in the hospital 388. 3 patients were admitted to intensive care due to health complications resulting from infection with the virus, bringing the total number of cases receiving medical care in intensive care currently to 38.

In the last 24 hours 100,44 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country. Thus overall tests done had reached at 960,075.