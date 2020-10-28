Covid-19 Updates: 289 recoveries in Bahrain

The Ministry of Health in Bahrain has updated the Covid-19 situation. As per the updated data, 232 new coronavirus cases , along with 289 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours in Bahrain. No deaths were reported. The newly diagnosed cases include 51 expatriate workers, 172 contacts of active cases, and were travel related.

The overall infection tally in Bahrain has rised to 80,657. The total recoveries also rised to 77,421. The death toll remains firm at 316.

11,413 new Covid-19 tests were carried out on October 27. Till now 170,9902 Covid-19 tests were conducted in Bahrain.

There are currently 24 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 71 cases receiving treatment. 3,004 cases are stable out of a total of 3,028 active cases.