Covid-19 Updates: Death toll reaches 763 in Kuwait

The death toll from Covid-19 infection has reached at 763 in Kuwait. This was announced by the Ministry of Health in Kuwait.

As per the data released by the ministry, 814 new coronavirus cases along with 807 recoveries and 7 deaths were reported in Kuwait in the last 24 hours.

Thus the total confirmed cases has reached at 123,906. The total recoveries has climbed to 114,923. The death toll has reached at 763.

There are 8220 active cases in Kuwait. In this 107 are in Intensive Care Units.

7431 new Covid-19 tests were conducted in Kuwait in the last 24 hours. Thus the total tests done so far has reached at 896,986.