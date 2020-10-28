Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate reaches 96.1% in Saudi Arabia

The recovery rate from Covid-19 in Saudi Arabia has reached at 96.1%. This was announced by the Ministry of Health.

416 new coronavirus cases were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. 19 new deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours in Saudi Arabia. 433 patients were also recovered in the last 24 hours. At present there 8149 active cases in Saudi Arabia. In this 769 were in ICU.

Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 346047. The total recoveries has reached at 332,550. The death toll has reached at 5348.

The recovery rate has reached at 96.1%. The fatality rate has reached at 1.5%.