DGCA announces its decision on resuming international flight service

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has announced its decision on resuming international commercial flight service to and from India. The decision was announced on Wednesday.

The DGCA has decided to extend the ban on international flights service to and from India. The ban on international commercial flight service has been extended to November 30. Earlier in September, the ban on international flights to and from India was extended till October 31.

This ban will not apply to international all-cargo and international scheduled flights approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

“On partial modification of circular dates 26 June 2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject ‘Travel and Visa restrictions related to Covid-19’ regarding scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India till 23:59 hrs IST of 30th November 2020. This restrictions shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA. However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis”, said the notification issued by the DGCA.