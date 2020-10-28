Fire breaks out at Durga Puja pandal

A massive fire has broke out at a Durga puja pandal. The fire broke out at a Durga puja pandal in FD Block in Salt Lake in Kolkata at 6.20 am on Wednesday. No Causality was reported.

The pandal was totally gutted. The fire was doused by four fire tenders. West Bengal minister for fire and emergency services Sujit Bose visited the spot.

“The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Fire tenders reached the spot within 15 minutes. But the pandal was damaged before the fire brigade personnel could reach the spot. We have already sent a requisition for forensic examination to the Bidhannagar police. A forensic team will visit the spot to ascertain the cause of the fire.,” Bose said.