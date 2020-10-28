Forex Market: Indian rupee rises higher against US dollar

In the forex market the domestic currency the Indian rupee has rised against the US dollar. The Indian rupee was supported by sustained foreign fund inflows.

At the Interbank forex market the India rupee opened at 73.70 against the US dollar. The Indian rupee later gained some ground and touched 73.65, up 6 paise from its previous close.

On Tuesday the Indian rupee had settled trading at 73.71 against the US dollar. The UAE dirham is at 20.14 against the Indian rupee.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.16% to 93.09.