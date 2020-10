The updated fuel prices were announced. The updated fuel prices for the month of November in UAE has announced on Wednesday.

The fuel prices will remain firm. The prices has been unchanged for the month of November.

Updated Prices:

Super 98 petrol will cost Dh1.91 per litre, Special 95 petrol will cost Dh1.80 per litre, while E-Plus will cost Dh1.72 a litre.

Diesel will cost Dh2.06 a litre.