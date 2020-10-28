‘Good news for Expats’: Union government announces new decision

The Union Government has announced a new decision which is a ‘good news’ for all expats. The Union Government has decided to allow Indians residing oversees to add their local address in their country of residence mainly to aid those who do not have permanent or valid addresses in India. C

But change in address cannot be made in existing passports. For changing address an Indian passport holders have to apply for a new passport.

The facility can be availed by Indian expats living in both rented or self-owned accommodations. Those wishing to give their UAE address should provide certain documents as proof of residence like – electricity and water bill (from Dewa/Sewa/Fewa) or rent agreement/title deed/tenancy contract – at the time of applying for a new passport for changing the address from India to overseas.

Changing their address may help applicants to get quick police verification from India at the time of passport renewal. Police verification of Indians abroad does not require verification of the address of the applicant.