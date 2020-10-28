Here is the updated list of public holidays in UAE

Employees in both private and public sector in UAE will have a holiday on tomorrow, 29 October. So people working in UAE will get a 3-day long weekend as the work resumes on November 1.

The next long weekend for people working in UAE is on December. The next long weekend will be on December 1 to 3.

December 1 is the Commemoration Day. December 2 and 3 mark the celebration of the UAE National Day.

This year, Dec 1-3 fall from Tuesday to Thursday, and adding the normal Friday, Saturday weekend, most residents are set to get 5 days off that week.