India’s tour to Australia, dates, venues, etc. announced. Here’s all you need to know about it

Much-anticipated India’s tour of Australia with a three-match ODI series that starts from November 27 in Sydney. Cricket Australia announced the full fixtures of the tour on Wednesday morning days after the New South Wales government approved its bio-security plans for the tour which paved the way for the players arriving from UAE to train during the quarantine period. A 32-man India squad will arrive alongside a host of Australia cricketers via a chartered flight after the ongoing IPL 2020 concludes on November 10. The flight from Dubai is expected to land on November 12. As per the fixtures, India and Australia will start the tour with ODIs and T20Is in Sydney Cricket Ground and Manuka Oval. The action that shifts to red-ball cricket with India A playing two tour matches including one day-night fixture as well

“The safety of the Australian community and all participants is our highest priority and we will continue to work with governments across Australia to ensure the schedule proceeds in line with relevant directions and biosecurity protocols,” he added.

Full Schedule

ODI Series

First ODI: November 27, SCG

Second ODI: November 29, SCG

Third ODI: December 2, Manuka Oval

T20I Series

First T20: December 4, Manuka Oval

Second T20: December 6, SCG

Third T20: December 8, SCG

Tour matches

Australia A v India A, December 6-8, Drummoyne Oval

Australia A v Indians, December 11-13, SCG (day-night)

Test Series

First Test: December 17-21, Adelaide Oval (day-night)

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG

Third Test: January 7-11, SCG