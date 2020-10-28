Over 3200 people arrested for not wearing masks during Durga Puja

Police had arrested over 3200 people for not wearing masks during the Durga Puja. The Kolkata police has informed this. Kolkata police informed that around 3270 people were booked for not wearing masks during the five days of Durga Puja.

“At least 3,270 people were booked between Sasthi (October 22) and Dashami (October 26) for not wearing masks in public places,” said a Kolkata Police official.

Kolkata Police had booked at least 2,631 people between October 16 and 20. In the preceding six days, another 787 violators were booked. On an average, 160 people were booked daily between October 5 and October 11. More than 300 people were booked daily between September 5 and September 11. Around 410 violators were booked daily in August.