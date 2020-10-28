Rare black Panther spotted roaming around in an Indian forest….

A Black Panther was spotted in a mountain forest in India. Parveen Kaswan of the Indian Forest Services tweeted the short clip of the animal earlier this week and it has gone viral on social media with over one lakh views.

As seen in the video, a Black Panther was seen roaming around the mountain forest while the clip was seemingly recorded by tourists from their safari jeep. “Seen it for the first time,” one of the tourists remarked in the clip. The Black Panther, at first, gazed at the car as he was recorded. Thereafter, it walked across the narrow strip of road and disappeared into the woods. Parveen Kaswan refrained from mentioning the location wherein the Black Panther was spotted.

“The black panther of India. Location will not be revealed. Forwarded by staff,” Kaswan said. “Parveen, you and your team have to take every step to protect this rare cat. Well done for the wonderful work you have been doing,” a user said in the comments section.

Black panther is found in many states in India. It is melanistic common leopard only. Panthera pardus. The character Bagheera of Mowgli or jungle book is inspired by it. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) October 24, 2020

In a separate tweet, Parveen Kaswan mentioned that, “Black panther is found in many states in India. It is melanistic common leopard only. Panthera pardus. The character Bagheera of Mowgli or jungle book is inspired by it.” In July, pictures of a Black Panther roaming around the jungles of Kabini went viral on social media.