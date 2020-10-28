Ride-hailing Uber offers 12k free rides in these 8 Indian cities. Know more details

According to the 2011 Census, India is home to over 268 million blind and disabled people. Every day of their lives can be challenging at the best of times, but the global pandemic has further increased their vulnerabilities. Uber is now up to help blind and disabled persons to overcome their challenges so that they can develop their potential to the full. As a part of this vision, Uber partnered with the National Association for the Blind (NAB), Delhi, to facilitate 12,000 free rides, worth over INR 25 Lacs.

This partnership will benefit the blind, low vision, and other disabled persons, as well as their caregivers and teachers. Valid from October to December 2020, this partnership will unlock their safe mobility access to educational and training institutes as well as workplaces in eight cities: Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Chennai, and Kolkata. In each of these cities, the partnership will be implemented in close collaboration with the local chapter of NAB. Speaking about the partnership, Prashant Ranjan Verma, General Secretary of the National Association for the Blind, said, “We are delighted to partner with Uber India to facilitate safe and convenient rides for the blind and multi-disabled persons, their caregivers and teachers. The Covid-19 pandemic has severely impacted the lives of people with disabilities. Visually impaired persons cannot avoid touch and cannot maintain physical distancing in their true sense. When blind persons travel in public transport, they are at high risk since inadvertently they are likely to get close to fellow commuters. We are thrilled that with Uber’s support, such risks can be greatly minimized and opportunities for education and vocation can be unlocked.” They have also facilitated over 280,000 free rides to the National Health Authority (NHA) as well as various city and State Governments across the nation for transporting thousands of frontline healthcare workers and volunteers. These free rides were a part of the larger global commitment made by Uber to donate 10 million free rides and food deliveries to healthcare workers, seniors, and people in need.