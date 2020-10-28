RTA in Dubai makes important announcement

The Road and Transport Authority in Dubai has made an important announcement. RTA has announced that all public parking areas in Dubai, except multi-level terminals, will be free to use on Thursday, October 29, on the occasion of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Earlier, authorities in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah had also announced free parking on October 29. RTA also announced the timings of public transport.

Dubai Metro, Tram

The Red Line of the Dubai Metro will operate from 5am to 1am ; the Green Line from 5.30am to 1am. The tram will operate from 6am to 1am.

Dubai buses

– Main stations: 4.25am to 12.29am

– Al Ghubaiba station: 4.14am to 12.58am

– Sub-stations: 4.45am to 11pm, except for Route C01 which will be operating around the clock from Satwa

– Al Qusais station: 4.31am to 12.08am

– Al Quoz Industrial station: 5.05am to 11.35pm

– Jebel Ali station: 4.58am to 11.30pm

– Metro Link Bus Service at Rashidiya, Mall of the Emirates, Ibn Battuta, Dubai Mall/Burj Khalifa, Abu Hail, and Etisalat will be in service from 5am to 12.10am

Inter-city buses and commercial coaches

– Subsidiary stations from the Union Square to Sharjah: 6.35am to 1.05am

– Abu Hail to Sharjah: 6am to 11pm

– Union Square to Ajman: 4.25am to 11pm

– Etisalat to Ajman: 5am to 11pm

Service centres

Will be closed on October 29