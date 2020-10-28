DH Latest NewsDelhiLatest News

State government announces new decision regarding reopening of schools

Oct 28, 2020, 04:37 pm IST

The state government has announced its new decision regarding the reopening of schools. As per the new decision all government and private schools i will remain closed until next order.

The Delhi state government has announced this. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has announced the decision.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded 4,853 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike  till date. Thus the  infection tally has  mounted to over 3. 64 lakh. The previous highest single-day spike of 4,473 cases was recorded on September 16.

The positivity rate stood at 8.48%, while the case fatality rate was 1.74%. 44 new fatalities pushed the death toll in Delhi to 6,356.

