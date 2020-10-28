State government announces new decision regarding reopening of schools

The state government has announced its new decision regarding the reopening of schools. As per the new decision all government and private schools i will remain closed until next order.

The Delhi state government has announced this. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has announced the decision.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded 4,853 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike till date. Thus the infection tally has mounted to over 3. 64 lakh. The previous highest single-day spike of 4,473 cases was recorded on September 16.

The positivity rate stood at 8.48%, while the case fatality rate was 1.74%. 44 new fatalities pushed the death toll in Delhi to 6,356.