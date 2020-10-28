State government to reopen casinos: Issues guidelines

The state government has decided to reopen the casinos working in the state. The government has issued guidelines for this. The casinos in the state will reopen from November 1.

The Goa statement government has decided this. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has announced this on Wednesday. The casino operations in Goa have been suspended since March this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read: Income Tax Department seizes 62 crore rupees during raids on hawala operatives

“Casinos will start from November 1. We have given them permission. They will have to follow all the SOPs as issued to them by the Home Department. They will have to operate with 50 per cent capacity. We need to promote tourism activity,” said Sawant.

Goa has six operational offshore casinos, which are anchored in the Mandovi river off Panaji and around 10 onshore casinos operating from the numerous five-star resorts located in the state’s coastal belt