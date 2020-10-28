Terrifying!!! Mutilated headless body of a woman found dumped in a sack

The body of a woman with its head cut off and stuffed into a plastic sack was found dumped near a cemetery in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut. The body was found chopped in pieces inside a plastic sack near a garbage dump in the Fatehullapur region. The body was discovered when streets dogs were trying to grab pieces from the bag. Children playing nearby spotted the dogs and called their parents.

When people reached the spot, they found a plastic bag dumped over a heap of garbage with a foul smell emanating from it. Panic spread across the area after the bag with human remains was discovered and the police were called to the spot by locals. Police inspected the remains and believe that the victim was in her thirties. Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Akhilesh Narayan Singh said that “the body was found behind a cemetery in Fatehullapur, under Lisari Gate police station area. In the primary investigation, it appears that somebody known to the woman has killed her and it (beheading) was done to hide the identity of the deceased. The body was stuffed in a sack, which was apparently being pulled by stray animals at the dumpsite,” Singh said. He said field units of the police have begun work and CCTV camera footage was also being checked in nearby areas.