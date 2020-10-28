‘Uniform Civil Code should be implemented in the country’: Shiv Sena to support union government

The ruling party in Maharashtra has made it clear that it will support the union government if it implement the uniform civil code in the country. Shiv Sena has also asked that the uniform civil code must be implemented in the country. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has said this.

“We have said it before also that Uniform Civil Code should be implemented in the country. If the government brings something like that, then we will take a decision about it”, said Raut.

Earlier Dattatreya Hosabale, the joint general secretary of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has said that the union government must held a public debate on the uniform civil code. So that people may understood about it. International Joint General Secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Surendra Jain ahs also urged the government to implement the uniform civil code.