Union Minister Smriti Irani tests positive for Covid-19

BJP leader and Union Minister for Women and Child Development has tested positive for coronavirus infection. This was informed by Smriti Irani though her social media handle.

“It is rare for me to search for words while making an announcement; hence here’s me keeping it simple — I’ve tested positive for #COVID and would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest”, MP from Amethi tweeted.

Earlier, many union minister including Home Minister Amit Shah, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan have tested positive for the coronavirus infection.