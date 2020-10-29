11.5 crore daily users for Microsoft teams… Read more…

Teams, Microsoft’s video conferencing service, benefited from the expansion of Covid19 lockdowns. Microsoft chief Satya Nadella said that team currently has 11.5 million active users a day. This is an increase of more than 50 per cent from Rs 7.5 crore six months ago.

Google Meet and Zoom are the teams’ market rivals. The company had revealed that Google Meet has 100 million users. Zoom, on the other hand, has 30 crore daily users.

The teams made great strides during the Great Depression. The team introduced new features such as Together Mode and Breakout Rooms feature to make people feel close to the time of the epidemic.

Nadella, meanwhile, said LinkedIn, Microsoft’s professional social media network, had 72.2 million users.