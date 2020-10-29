Accused of copying actresses’ wedding dresses; Neha Kakkar with response…

Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar and Rohan Preet’s wedding photos have been the talk of social media. According to Hindu-Sikh custom, Neha was married in two ceremonies. The dresses worn by Neha for both the weddings were also much discussed. The latest rumor in the online world is that Neha’s wedding dresses are imitations of Beethoven celebrities.

Actresses Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra’s wedding dresses and looks have been found to have been copied by Neha Kakkar. Many have turned them into trolls along with the picture. The red lehenga worn by Neha for a Hindu wedding is said to be similar to what Priyanka Chopra wore to her wedding. Priyanka wore a red lehenga designed by Sabyasachi for the wedding. Priyanka was wearing a red scarf in front of her. Neha wore the same. Neha is wearing a red lehenga designed by Falguni-Shane Peacock. However, many say that this dress is a copy of Priyanka.

SPOT THE DIFFERENCE: @iAmNehaKakkar trolled for her and Rohanpreet Singh's wedding outfit, which looks similar to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's from their wedding two years ago!#NehaKakkar #NehaKakkarWedding #NehuDaVyah #AnushkaViratWedding pic.twitter.com/3egZJKmY7L — CineBuzzNow (@cine_now) October 26, 2020

The pink lehenga worn by Neha at the Sikh wedding was also discussed. It has been discovered that Neha and Rohan came in the same look that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli performed for their wedding in 2017. Anushka and Neha wore a pink and peach lehenga. Both were designed by Sabyasachi.

Trolls are also filling in under the pictures from Neha’s wedding party. The white lehenga worn with the veil is similar to what Deepika Padukone wore to her wedding party in 2018. Deepika wore a white design sari with a veil to the wedding party.

Neha Kakkar’s Bridal Look

She wore a red bridal lehenga by Falguni Shane Peacock at her wedding with Rohanpreet Singh. Something about this bridal look reminds us of Priyanka Chopra's Sabyasachi look from her wedding. pic.twitter.com/kQP5cKCytt — Yusuf iOsysTech (@Sophie45452407) October 26, 2020

Many people have come up with comments under the pictures. Remakes of songs may be allowed, but someone commented on whether it was a wedding dress. Another says do something original. Another said that Neha remade the songs and the wedding dress.

Meanwhile, fans have also come out in support of Neha. Every bride has ideas about how to prepare for her wedding, it’s their choice and what’s wrong with taking inspiration from the actresses.

Neha finally responded to such trolls. Neha started by saying that although she does not normally ignore such comments, she should say something this time. Neha said that those who land memes and trolls should not be blamed and should be allowed to do so if they are happy with it.