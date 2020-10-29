‘Big setback to Congress’: Former MP and general secretary resigned

Congress party has faced yet another setback, as two senior leaders resigned from party. A former MP and state general secretary of the party has quit the party.

Ankit Singh Parihar, the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee General Secretary and former MP Annu Tandon has resigned. Both the leaders accused that the ideological structure of the party has destroyed since Priyanka Gandhi Vadra became the state in-charge.

“For the past almost a year, since you came as in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, the Congress party in the state has been isolated from its ideology and core principles. Personally, the aim of my politics is above post, prestige and it is more ideological and idealistic,” Parihar accused in the resignation letter addressed to Priuanka Gandhi.