Commodity Market: Gold prices slips down again

In the commodity market the price of gold has again slipped down. Last day also the price of gold has slipped down.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the December gold futures slipped 0.14% to Rs.50426 per 10 gram while silver was down by 0.06% to Rs.60100 per kg. In the previous session, gold prices on MCX had declined 0.9% or Rs.450 per 10 gram while silver had crashed Rs.2080 or 3.3% per kg.

In the Kerala market the price of sovereign gold has reached at Rs.37480 down by Rs.240 per gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs. 4685 down by 30.

In the international market the price of spot gold was remained firm at $1,877.83 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.1% to $23.43 per ounce, while platinum dipped 0.1% to $866.96.