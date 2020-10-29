Covid-19 Updates: 276 recoveries in Bahrain

The Ministry of Health in Bahrain has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. As per the data released by the ministry, 257 new coronavirus cases along with 276 recoveries and 1 new death was reported in the last 24 hours in Bahrain. The newly diagnosed cases include 88 expatriate workers, 160 contacts of active cases, and 9 were travel related.

The overall infection tally has reached at 81,022 . The total recoveries reached at 77,697. The death toll stood at 317.

The recovery rate has reached at 95.9% and the fatality rate has reached at 0.4%.

There are currently 20 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 71 cases receiving treatment. 2,988 cases are stable out of a total of 3,008 active cases. 11774 new Covid-19 tests were carried out in Bahrain on October 28.